Agnipath Scheme: Over 80,000 Women Apply As Registrations For Indian Navy Conclude

With the conclusion of the registrations of the Senior Secondary Recruit and Matric Recruit under the Agnipath Armed Forces recruitment scheme, the Indian Navy has received over 80,000 applications from women.

"Indian Navy's SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) & MR (Matric Recruit) registration process towards the #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme has been completed. 9.55 lakh Agniveer applicants including 82,000 women aspirants have registered," tweeted the official handle of the Indian Navy.

‘Evaluating the number of women personnel to be recruited’: Indian Navy

The Indian Navy informed the total number of women recruits is yet to be decided. "We are still formulating the exact number of women sailors to be recruited through the Agnipath scheme," Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Personnel said in a tri-service press conference at the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi on Sunday. He also added the first batch of Agniveers will begin training in November 2022.

The Indian Navy currently has 30 women officers on duty deployed on various ships of the Navy. "Indian Navy has 30 women officers at present sailing on different Indian Navy ships. We have decided that under the Agnipath scheme, we will recruit women also. They will be deployed on warships also," he added.

Training for women candidates

Tripathi stated arrangements are being made at INS-Chilka, where the women candidates will be trained under the Agniveer scheme.

"From November 21 this year, the first naval 'Agniveers' will start reaching the training establishment INS Chilka, Odisha. Both female and male Agniveers are allowed for this," Tripathi said.

Indian Navy focussing on gender neutrality

The Indian Navy adopted a gender-neutral approach while taking the decision to recruit women sailors in all of its branches under the Agnipath scheme.

Significantly, while the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy have always had women officers, this will be the first time women will be hired in the Personnel Below Officers’ Rank (PBOR) category.

Agnipath scheme

The Agnipath defence recruitment scheme was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 14 in the presence of the three defence services chiefs, providing for recruiting youth in the age bracket of 17.5 years to 23 years for four years. According to the scheme, 25 per cent of the total recruits will be retained for a period of 15 years.

The announcement of the scheme saw widespread protests in the country, regarding 75 per cent of the 'Agniveers' retiring after four years of service. However, the government later announced steps to allay the concerns, like 10% quota in Defence Ministry, 10% reservation in CAPF, and various states announced recruitment in the police for the 'Agniveers.'