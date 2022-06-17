Agnipath Scheme: Protesters Misinformed, Says Indian Army Chief; 'will Spread Awareness'

Despite the government addressing all concerns over the Agnipath scheme, widespread aggressive protests, fuelled by misinformation, were witnessed across states, with youth demanding a complete rollback of the Army recruitment programme. Following this, Army chief General Manoj Pande on Friday came out to laud the scheme and said that the protestors don't have the complete information yet. Calling out the protestors, the Army chief said that the people fighting the scheme "will realise it is good for the nation once they are informed". General Pande noted that the training of first Agniveers will begin in December 2022 and active service will commence in mid-2023.

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande lauded the Agnipath scheme and said that the forces were eager for its rollout. Further dismissing incidents of protests against the scheme raging across the country, General Pande said that the youth were misinformed. “The youth don't have the complete information yet. They haven't fully understood the contents and implications of the scheme. They will realise that it's good for the nation and the youth once they are informed,” the Army chief said.

#StopAnarchyOnAgnipath | The youth don't have the complete information yet. They will realise that it's good for the nation and the youth once they are informed: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Agnipath Scheme



Watch - https://t.co/lMBoQ1dEX5 pic.twitter.com/2vi8kA9oEI — Republic (@republic) June 17, 2022

“Our units and formations are ready to embrace this change. They are prepared and extremely keen on the Agnipath scheme. Our effort will be to spread awareness about it to the last soldier at the earliest,” the Army chief further said while welcoming the scheme. He lauded the Centre’s decision to grant a one-time waiver to increase the age limit for the Agnipath recruitment scheme to 23 years and called it a "good opportunity for the motivated youth."

Army chief welcomes waiver to increase age limit for Agniveers

General Manoj Pande welcomed the government's decision to increase the entry age of recruitment and said that it will provide an opportunity for many young aspirants. “The decision to grant a one-time waiver, increasing the entry age of recruitment to 23 years will provide an opportunity for many of our young, energetic and patriotic youth who, despite the pandemic, we're preparing to join the recruitment rallies, which couldn't be completed in the last two years due to COVID restrictions,” the Army chief said.

The Centre on Thursday announced the grant of a one-time waiver in the age limit for the Agnipath scheme after taking cognizance of the fact that it had not been possible to undertake the recruitment in forces during the last two years. The BJP-led government increased the upper age limit from 21 years to 23 years, while the lower age limit remained at 17.5 years. General Pande urged the youth to take advantage of the waiver in applying for the service. He further said that the schedule of the recruitment process will be announced soon.

“I appeal to the youth to join the recruitment process once it starts. Notification will be posted on JOININDIANARMY.NIC.IN within the next two days. We will make sure that prospective candidates get enough time for registration,” the Army chief added. He said that India will get its first Agniveer by December, which will be ready for deployment by next year.

(Image: Repulbic)