Agnipath Scheme: Several Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled Due To Bihar Violence; Read Details

As violent protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme continue, seven trains originating and terminating at Bandra in Maharashtra and Ahmedabad in Gujarat have been cancelled while the route of two trains has been curtailed, informed the Western Railways. On the other hand, seven trains originating from various cities of Bihar and West Bengal have been cancelled while 10 other trains originating from both the states have been rescheduled on June 20, informed Eastern Railways.

Meanwhile, on June 18, the Southern Railways had informed that several trains that faced disruption of services on South Central Railway and Eastern Railway were diverted due to the protest against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme related to recruitment in the defence services. On June 17, train services were affected with Southern Railway cancelling many trains due to the agitation.

A temporary change in the operation of trains passing/reaching the East Central Railway Zone from other Zonal Railways was announced on June 18 to ensure the safety of passengers and the security of public property. The trains will only operate for eight hours from June 18 to June 20, between 8 pm and 4 am.

Violence in Bihar over Agnipath scheme

On June 18, a train coach was set ablaze in Bihar's Gaya. However, no passenger aboard the train was injured and the affected compartment was decoupled quickly, said the ECR zone. On June 17, in Lakhisarai, agitating students set the Bhagalpur-New Delhi Vikramshila Express on fire as soon as the train arrived at the platform. The agitated youth asked the passengers to come out of the trains and then set the train on fire. In Begusarai, the protesting students set the Lakhminia railway station on fire. They burnt down the ticket booking counter and the waiting area. The office properties and documents were completely gutted in the fire.

Internet Services Suspended In 17 Districts Of Bihar

Meanwhile, the internet services in 17 districts have been suspended in Bihar. Earlier, the suspension was till June 19, however, it has now been extended by another 24 hours, till June 20. On the other hand, Republic TV learnt about the role of the coaching centres in the violence which is now under the scanner. Sources at the top level of the government told the Republic Media Network that coaching centres which have taken money from aspirants might have misled them on the key aspects of the scheme and the possibility of them getting selected or not, which thus could have played a role in bringing youth to the streets and inciting violence.

Ever since the announcement of the military recruitment scheme by the government, the state of Bihar has witnessed violence in different parts of the state. Stone-pelting, arson and vandalism were seen taking place in numerous railway stations, such as Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Bhojpur, and Khagaria.

Image: PTI