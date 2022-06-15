Agnipath Scheme: Vice Army Chief Asserts 'ITIs And Polytechnics Will Be Tapped' For Talent

On June 15, The Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lieutenant General BS Raju stated that under the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme, the Indian Army will look to recruit candidates who are already qualified in technical skills from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and Polytechnics.

Lt Gen Raju also stated that the Agnipath scheme will roll out within 90 days of its announcement and within the first year, the first batch will serve in various battalions of the Indian Army.

"The average age of Army soldiers is approx 32-33 yrs. With the Agnipath scheme, in around 8-10 yrs, we'll be able to lower the profile of soldiers to approx 26 years. It'll make the Army fitter and will be able to handle more challenges in the area where forces are deployed," he added.

When asked if the army would recruit specialists for specific jobs such as technicians or drivers from state government ITIs or other agencies, he said that for technical arms such as signals and engineers, the army would look for people who already possess the skill set required by the Indian army.

“We will be tapping the resources of ITIs and polytechnics so that when Army get them into the fold of the Indian Army the recruitment of their subsequent training is reduced. The prestrained people will be polished upon the equipment we have,” he stated.

The Vice Army Chief also said that the Agnipath scheme will be a step up from the recruitment done earlier, as it is very transformative.

Explained - How will the Agnipath scheme work?

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces. 'Agniveers' will be employed for four years and rigorous military training will be imparted to them. The age eligibility of the scheme is 17.5 to 21 years. The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which could go up to Rs 6.92 lakh by the end of service.

Under the scheme, most Indian soldiers will leave the service in just four years. Of the 45,000 to 50,000 recruited annually, up to 25% would be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. 'Agniveers' will be paid a one-time 'SevaNidhi' package of Rs 11.71 lakh, which will be exempt from Income Tax.

Madhya Pradesh to give preference to 'Agniveers' in police recruitment

Welcoming the move, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Such jawans, who would have served in the Army under the Agnipath scheme, will be given priority in the Madhya Pradesh Police recruitment."

On June 15, the Union Home Ministry also announced that 'Agniveers' will get priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Assam Rifles recruitment.

(With agency inputs)