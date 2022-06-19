Agnipath: Tauqeer Raza Justifies Arson; 'Will We Be Heard If We Don't Burn Trains?'

Controversial Uttar Pradesh cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza ignited a fresh row on Sunday after he justified the arson over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme. Raza claimed that the government wouldn't have increased the age and announced reservations if trains weren't burned.

"If the children had not taken to the streets and would have waited like us, would their demands get noticed? No meeting had taken place in Home Minister and Defence Ministry if the youth hadn't burned trains. It means that you want to work under pressure. Now, we will not keep any demands in front of you, the complaints would be taken to the UN," Raza said.

"As long as we don't get justice, we will create this environment. If you have kept the name Agnipath then the fire was bound to start. The PM Has taken the mission to destroy the future of youth," he added.

Protests have been reported across the country against the Agnipath scheme, under which, youngsters would be provided with an opportunity to serve in the Armed Forces as 'Agniveer' for a period of four years, including the period of training. After the 4-year period, upto 25% of the candidates could be retained for regular service.

'No place for vandalism, police verification 100%,' says Lt Gen Puri

Lieutenant General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary in Department of Military Affairs, stated that the Indian Army is built on discipline and that arson and vandalism have no place in the Armed Forces. Every Army aspirant would be required to produce a certificate proving that they were not involved in agitation or vandalism, he added.

"Indian Army's foundation in the discipline. Express your anger, but there is no space for arson and vandalism. Every individual will give a certificate that they were not part of a protest or vandalism. Police verification is 100%, no one can join without that," Lt General Puri said in a press conference.

He stressed that if any FIR (First Information Report) is lodged against the candidates, then they cannot join the forces. "They (aspirants) will be asked to write as part of the enrollment form that they were not part of the arson, their police verification will be done," Puri added.