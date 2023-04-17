Agniveer Army Recruitment Process Goes Online In Bid To Support Digital India Cause

The Indian Army commenced its first ever online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) to select candidates under Agniveer scheme from Monday, April 17. The exams will continue till April 26, said a press release from the Indian Army. The exam is being conducted at 375 examination centres in 176 locations across the country. According to the release, the decision to hold the exam online was made in order to “stay up with the pace of technology and support Digital India.”

The changed methodology, as per the release, will ensure an increased focus on the cognitive aspect during selection and prevent chances of malpractice. It will have wider outreach across the country and also reduce the large crowds seen during recruitment rallies to make them more manageable and easier to conduct, the Indian Army press release stated.

The three stages of new recruitment procedure

There will be three stages to the new hiring process. All applicants who enrolled and submitted applications online at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in will take the Online Common Entrance Exam in stage one.

The shortlisted candidates will be invited to recruiting rallies in phases starting in June 2023 at places determined by the relevant Army recruiting Office, where they will take a physical measurement test and physical fitness test.

Finally, in Stage 3, the chosen individuals will go through a medical exam. The successful candidates' final merit list will thereafter be announced, the release stated.

Notably, the online exam is being conducted with assistance from Education Consultancy Services India Limited, a Mini Ratna Company under the Ministry of Education, said the Indian Army’s press release.