Agniveer Rally On Pakistan's Terror Radar: Forces Expose 2 Eliminated Terrorists' Plans

In a huge disclosure in the Baramulla encounter, the Indian armed forces on Friday revealed that the slain Pakistani terrorists were tasked to attack the rally of agniveers. This came after two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the wee hours of Friday at Yedipora in the Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla.

Speaking to the media, SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohmmad Bhat said, "Earlier in the morning, we received information from the intelligence agencies informed us that terrorists are hiding in the Yedipora village of Baramulla. Following the information, when army officials and Kashmir police reached the spot, the terrorists opened fire which led to an encounter neutralising the terrorists. Two terrorists were killed. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered."

"According to the intelligence, the terrorists were to target the Agniveer rally with the purpose of disrupting the peace. We are investigating the matter and we appeal to the general public to maintain caution in the area," SSP Baramulla added.

Earlier on September 17, an Agniveer recruitment rally for male candidates of 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir and two districts of Ladakh began in Baramulla. The rally notably started at Haiderbeig area of Pattan in north Kashmir and was flagged off by the GOC of counter-insurgency force.

2 JeM terrorists neutralised in Baramulla

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, the operation in Baramulla concluded with the killing of two terrorists. The bodies of the killed terrorists have been recovered by the security forces and they have been identified as local terrorists having links with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).