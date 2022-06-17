'Agniveers Will Make ₹24 Lakh, Govt Won't Let Them Down': Ex-Army Chief Gen JJ Singh

Supporting the Agnipath recruitment scheme, former Chief of Army Staff, General JJ Singh (retd) on Friday said that the Agniveers (soldiers recruited through the Agnipath scheme) on completion of their four-year term will be financially stable. He also slammed the opposition for politicising the scheme.

Speaking to Republic TV on The Debate, General Singh said, "There is so much of ignorance about the scheme amongst the people at large and the politicians of the opposition. They are trying to politicise the scheme and say that they will be unemployed."

He stated that 25% of Agniveers will be retained for regular service but it can go up to 30%. He said that government is prepared to make improvements and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and chiefs of three services have been given authority to recommend improvements in the scheme.

'Agniveers will save Rs 24 lakh after 4-year term'

Stating that Agniveers leaving the service after four years will be financially stable, the ex-Army chief said, "Soldier will get Rs 12 lakh and they can save another Rs 12 lakh as the government provides everything including food, which means Rs 24 lakhs. The soldiers get two months' leave a year. Who else gets that? With Rs 24 lakh, the banks will give them the loan. The government will make sure these boys aren't left on the streets. The second thing is the PSUs, the para-military forces, CAPF, ITBP, etc will give preference to them."

Agnipath scheme

On June 14, the Centre announced the Agnipath scheme for youth to serve in the three services The young people aged between 17.5 and 21 years will serve in the force for a period of four years, following which 25% of the Agniveers will be retained for regular service.

The Apnipath scheme has been launched by the government to bring a change in the enrollment of soldiers. The Centre has also increased the upper age limit to 23 years for the 2022 recruitment. The government has clarified that the future of Agniveers is stable and debunked the myths related to the scheme.

Chief Ministers of several states, including Assam and Haryana, have said that Agniveers will get preference when it comes to recruitment for state government jobs or police recruitment. Home Minister Amit Shah has also announced that Agniveers will get preference for employment in central paramilitary forces.