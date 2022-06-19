'Agniveers Won't Be Discriminated, Will Receive Competitive Pay' Asserts Lt Gen Anil Puri

On Sunday, Lieutenant General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, clarified that Agnipath recruits known as Agniveers would be entitled to the same pay and allowances as regular soldiers. He said that there would be no discrimination.

"The 'Agniveers' would get the same allowance in areas like Siachen and other areas which are applicable to the regular soldiers serving at present. No discrimination against them in service conditions," he said. The Lieutenant General, in fact, said that Agniveers will get more paid allowances.

On leaving the service, Agniveers will get a Seva Nidhi package of Rs 11.71 lakh. "Agniveers will get a compensation for Rs 1 Crore if he sacrifices his life in service of the nation," Puri added.

Initially, the intake of soldiers is at 46,000 under the Agnipath scheme but it will increase to 50,000-60,000 in the next four-five years and will be increased to 90,000- 1 lakh subsequently, Puri said.

Seva Nidhi package

On completion of four years of service - approximately Rs 11.7 lakh including contribution and interest

30% monthly emoluments to be contributed by Agniveers and equal matching amount contributed by the government.

Income Tax exemption

Desh seva ke liye Sarvocj Balidan (Martyrdom)

Insurance cover non-contributory.

More than 1 crore including Seva Nidhi.

Unveiling the Agnipath scheme on Tuesday, the government said youths between the ages of 17.5 and 21 years would be inducted on a four-year tenure while upto 25% of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service. For the first year of recruitment, the upper age limit has been eased to 23 years.

The youths to be recruited under the new scheme would be called 'Agniveer'. A major objective of the scheme is to bring down the average age of military personnel and cut ballooning salary and pension bills.

The announcement of the new scheme came on the backdrop of recruitments into the military remained stalled during the coronavirus pandemic for over two years.