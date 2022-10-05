Agra Hospital Fire Leaves 2 Dead, One In Critical Condition; CM Yogi Orders Probe

At least two people died after a massive fire broke out at Madhuraj Hospital in the Shahganj area of Agra in Uttar Pradesh. The fire caused panic among the hospital staff and patients who were undergoing treatment in the two-storeyed building. The fire brigade team and police officials rushed to the spot after receiving the information. However, three people were pulled out after an hour-long rescue operation but the hospital operator along with the family got stuck on the second floor, as per the sources.

Hospital operator Dr. Rajan Singh, his son Rishi and daughter Shalu who used to live on the second floor of the building were in critical condition. have died due to the fire. Of these, the condition of Dr. Rajan and his daughter Shalu worsened and they both died during treatment. The dead bodies of the father and daughter have been brought home. The condition of son Rishi is still critical.

At present, the patients have been taken out and shifted to another hospital. As per the police official, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained but it is suspected that the reason might be a short circuit.

CM Yogi takes stock of Agra Hospital Fire

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter and expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the Agra hospital fire. The Chief Minister's office informed, "CM Yogi prays for the peace of the departed soul and expresses his condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister has directed the district administration officials to take the injured to the hospital immediately and provide them with proper treatment. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Along with this, the District Magistrate and senior police officers have been directed to go to the spot and get the relief work done on a war footing".

(Image: Republic)