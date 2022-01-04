Agra: Income Tax Department Raids 40 Properties Of Nuova Group Promoters In NCR

Adding to the Income Tax Department's major crackdown on fiscal policy violations and tax evasion across Uttar Pradesh, the governmental tax collection agency is conducting raids at Nuova Group's Promoter. Continuing the spree of raids and searches by tax recovery bodies, the I-T department arrived at Harsimran Singh Alagh's properties in Agra.

Sources informed that multiple searches are being conducted across numerous properties owned by Singh in the national capital region (NCR). At present, raids are being carried out at approximately 40 locations associated with the Nuova Group promoter, inclusive of his property in Section 136, Noida. The I-T sleuths are conducting searches at the Corporate office and residential and commercial projects owned by the Group.

Though the unaccounted materials, invoices and cash remain unknown, sources informed that various other promoters and Group's associates are under the I-T scanner. The I-T raids began during the early hours on Tuesday and the cash recovery will be detailed only after 48 hours, sources informed.

Incessant I-T raids across Uttar Pradesh

After the incessant successful crackdown on tax evasion and stacked black cash recovery from perfume traders Mian Malik, Ahmed Hassan and tobacco trader Piyush Jain's properties in Uttar Pradesh and NCR, the I-T officials also conducted raids at ACE Group's Promoter Ajay Chaudhary who is perceived as 'close to a political leader of Uttar Pradesh', ANI reported.

The raids are being carried out by central agencies on numerous suspected violators with linkages to local political leaders, amounting to a big embarrassment for Akhilesh Yadav's party. This adds to the string of crackdowns in Uttar Pradesh by authorities after the recent seizure of Rs.197.47 crore, 23kg of gold and offending goods of high value were seized from the premises of Kanpur-based perfume trader Piyush Jain.

On December 31, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that searches are being conducted by top agencies and officials based on intelligence inputs and it has no political motive. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav has snubbed any connections with business traders whose properties were raided and deemed the ruling BJP as 'scared' ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh General Assembly elections.