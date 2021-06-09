Agra: UP Govt Revokes Paras Hospital's License; Owner Booked After 22 Patients Die

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday has revoked the license of Paras Hospital after a viral video showed the hospital owner claiming that he cut the oxygen supply. The hospital gained attention after a viral video surfaced online claiming that 22 lives were lost due to a 'mock oxygen drill'. In the video, the owner claimed that a mock drill was conducted where the oxygen supply was shut and '22 people turned blue'.

The state government initiated swift action and a case was filed under the Epidemic Act. However, the administration has not yet confirmed if any patients died in the alleged mock drill. The owner of the hospital, Dr Arinjay Jain has claimed that the term 'mock drill' was misinterpreted and that no lives have been lost due to a shortage of oxygen. Jain denied that there was a mock drill at the hospital, ANI reported. “I used the phrase by mistake, or you could say in innocence,” Jain claimed. “We checked the patients individually to see the minimum level of oxygen level at which they could be kept. The supply was not cut off,” he said.

In the latest development, the hospital has been sealed after patients admitted there were shifted to other hospitals.

Agra: Paras Hospital closed yesterday after patients were shifted from here to other hospitals.



However, the owner has informed that he is open to any investigation that will be carried out by the state government. He had also informed that the district administration had investigated and all available data and records were submitted to them by the hospital administration.

However, the owner has informed that he is open to any investigation that will be carried out by the state government. He had also informed that the district administration had investigated and all available data and records were submitted to them by the hospital administration.