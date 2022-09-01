Agrarian Festival 'Nuakhai' Celebrated With Gaiety In Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 1 (PTI) Agrarian festival 'Nuakhai' was celebrated in Odisha, mostly in the western region of the state, on Thursday.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted people on the occasion.

Murmu, who hails from Odisha, greeted the people of the state with 'Nuakhai Juhar'.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to the brothers and sisters of Odisha, especially to western Odisha. It is my sincere wish that this unique festival of love, devotion and harmony brings happiness, peace and prosperity to all," she tweeted.

The prime minister also wished people on the occasion.

"Nuakhai Juhar! Best wishes to everyone on this special day. This is an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers for their exemplary work in feeding our nation. May our society scale new heights of progress and may everyone be happy as well as healthy," Modi tweeted.

Patnaik sought the blessings of Goddess Samaleswari for the well-being of everyone.

"My best wishes on the occasion of Odisha's agriculture-based Ganaparba Nuakhai. May the grace of Maa Samaleswari be upon us," the chief minister said in a Twitter post.

Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and many other eminent personalities also wished the people on the occasion.

'Nuakhai' marks the first harvest of the Kharif season and the crop is offered as 'prasad' to God across western Odisha. 'Nua' means new and 'khai' is food.

Farmers worship Mother Earth, expressing their gratitude for the crop, good rain and favourable weather conditions for farming.

As per the tradition, all family members sit together and eat on the occasion, while people working outside visit their homes to celebrate the festival.

Younger people seek the blessings of elders and eat food together on the occasion.

The first harvested crop was offered to Goddess Samaleswari in Sambalpur during 'lagna' between 10.56 AM and 11.10 AM.

Celebrated a day after Ganesh Chaturthi, Nuakhai is one of the most important festivals in western Odisha and neighbouring areas in Simdega district of Jharkhand.

Nuakhai originates in the Vedic period. It is being celebrated in its current form since 12th century after being celebrated by Chauvan Raja Ramai Deo at Patanagarh in Bolangir district.

The festival is celebrated with gaiety in the districts of Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh and Nuapada.

Celebrations were organised in the temples of Samaleswari, Pataneswari, Sureswari, and Manikeswari deities.

Community function called 'Nuakhai Bhetghat' is a major part of the festival, with the performance of traditional Sambalpuri dance forms such Rasarkeli, Dalkhai, Maelajada, Chutku Chuta, Sajani, Nachnia, and Bajnia during the event. PTI AAM ACD ACD