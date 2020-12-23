Agri Min Announces 2nd Installment Of PM-KISAN, Funds To Be Transferred To 9 Crore Farmers

Amid the deadlock on the Centre's Farm Laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addressed a press conference on Wednesday where he announced a transfer of Rs 18,000 crores into the accounts of 9 crore farmers on former Prime Minister and BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday. The financial benefits come as a part of the second installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).

"On 25th December, the Government of India marks the day of Atal ji's birthday as Shushasan Divas, many steps were taken in this direction. On that day, 9 crore farmers will be transferred 18 thousand crores, within 2 hours. PM Modi will attend this program which will start at 12pm. He will also talk with 6 farmers from 6 states under this program," he added.

Ready to hold another round of talks: Tomar

Wishing everyone on 'Kisan Diwas' Narendra Singh Tomar asserted that the government was working towards filling all the gaps in the agriculture sector through various reforms that were being rolled out. "Through various government schemes, we will all fill gaps in the agriculture sector, which will benefit farmers & ensure they get the right price. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw that work related to farming & agriculture wasn't affected," he said.

"I would also like to thank banks, as they brought more than 1 crore farmers under Kisan Credit Card cover during pandemic & gave farmers Rs 1 lakh crores in last 8 months. We've undertaken some reforms and will bring more in the future," he said.

Additionally, the Union Minister also announced the government was ready to hold another round of talks with the farmers' unions as per their convenience. "If the farmers' unions tell us the time of negotiation, then the government is fully ready for talks. Farmers understand the provision of the Centre's laws, we hope that a solution will be found and the movement ends through dialogue," he said.

Second installment of PM-KISAN announced

As per an official release of the PM's office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of financial benefit under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on December 25 via video conferencing. Here the PM will enable the transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crores to more than 9 crores beneficiary farmer families. He will also have a conversation with farmers from 6 different states during the event.

"The farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN & also on various other initiatives taken by govt for farmers' welfare. Agriculture Minister will also be present," the release added.

(With Agency Inputs)