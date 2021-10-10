Agriculture dept official found dead in Punjab's Mukerian town

Hoshiarpur, Oct 10 (PTI) The body of an agriculture department official was found on a plot of land on the Jalandhar-Jammu highway in Punjab's Mukerian town on Sunday, police said. The deceased was identified as Amandeep Singh Dadwal (32), according to Mukerian Station House Officer Inspector Karnail Singh. Marks of sharp edged weapons were found on the body, he said. Dadwal was posted in the agriculture department branch at Mukerian. His body has been kept at the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Mukerian for post mortem and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (murder) has been registered, Singh said. PTI COR SUN ANB ANB

