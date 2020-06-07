Agriculture Min Tomar Defends Ordinance, Says 'does Not Violate Federal Structure'

After Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's remarks over the Centre's ordinance, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday, June 6 clarified that the ordinance that allows barrier-free trade in the farm sector will not violate the spirit of the federal structure.

Addressing the media via video conference, the minister stated that agriculture is a state subject but the Union government was empowered by the constitution to bring any reform related to agricultural produce.

"It’s a historical moment for the farmers as the change in rules will end the inspector raj," Tomar added. Further, the minister also slammed the opposition parties for creating an "illusion" over the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for foodgrains. He added that the farmers will get the assured price.

Read: PM Modi hails Union cabinet's ordinance to create 'one India, one agricultural market'

Punjab govt rejects Centre's reforms

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday rejected the Cabinet approved agricultural reforms. Speaking to the media, the Punjab CM had alleged that the reforms were a brazen attempt to destabilise the country’s federal structure. He also added that it would disrupt the MSP regime and foodgrain procurement.

Moreover, Captain Amarinder Singh added that agriculture is a state subject stating 'Union Government has no powers to deal with it' and called the ordinance as "violative".

Read: Punjab CM rejects Centre's agricultural reforms; warns disruption in 'food procurement'

Cabinet decisions for farmers

On June 3, the Union cabinet approved amendment made in the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, removing items such as food grains, oil, dal, pulses, potato from its purview. The cabinet approved an ordinance to free the farmers from the constraints of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee, whereby the farmers would be able to sell their produce anywhere.

Along with it, the Cabinet also approved the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance in order to ensure that the farmers get greater freedom to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters while protecting their interests. These schemes had already been announced as part of the economic tranches rolled out by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced 11 measures as part of the Rs 20 lakh economic package unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Out of the 11 measures, eight focused on strengthening infrastructure, capacities, and building better logistics in Agriculture, Fisheries, and animal husbandry. Meanwhile, the remaining three pertained to governance and administrative reforms. Agricultural reforms included rolling out schemes to finance farming infrastructure, micro food enterprises, fishermen, animal health, dairy infrastructure, herbal cultivation, bee-keeping, and food supply chain management.

Read: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar seeks report from Punjab govt over 'seed scam'

Read: Punjab CM urges Centre to take a tough stance on China, says 'won't accept bullying'