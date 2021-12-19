Agriculture Min Says Natural Farming System Must Be Taken Forward After Kisan Morcha Meet

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha’s national executive committee met on Sunday for the first time after the suspension of the three farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the farm laws were brought for the betterment of the farmers and the BJP Kisan Morcha should play its role "in taking forward natural farming system and work in this direction". He added that several decisions have been taken in the meeting for the growth of farmers.

Speaking to the media, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "There were decisions taken in the Kisan Morcha's meeting for the growth of farmers.‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ is going on in UP and Uttarakhand and we are focusing on it. BJP will make govt in respective states where elections will be held." "Farm laws were brought for the betterment of the farmers. India has seen that PM Narendra Modi added various dimensions in the field of farming. Kisan Morcha should play its role in taking forward natural farming system and work in this direction," the Union Agricultural Minister added.

BJP to reach out to farmers after repeal of Farm Laws

The Kisan Morcha meeting finds relevance as it is the first after the repeal of the three farm laws which saw farmer unions from across the country protest for over a year.

Last month, PM Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the three agriculture legislations. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the farm laws in spite of multiple rounds of talks.

Later, on the first day of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, the Centre passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, withdrawing the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The BJP is now planning to reach out to farmers on issues faced by them after the repeal of the three farm laws.