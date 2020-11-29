Agriculture Min Tomar Puts Onus Of Talks On Farmers, Reiterates Appeal To Call Off Protest

As the farmers' unions reject Union Home Minister Amit Shah's request to shift the demonstration to Burari Park, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has put the onus of discussions on the farmers, asserting that they will have to create an 'environment of deliberation'. The Union Minister highlighted that talks with farmers were ongoing and reiterated his appeal to call off the protests. The Centre has invited farmers for the third round of discussion on December 3, with Amit Shah agreeing to prepone the talks, in his appeal to the protestors on Saturday.

"The Indian government has discussed the farmers' issues three times already with their unions and leaders. We'll meet again on December 4th for the fourth time, we had proposed this. So there is continuous deliberation. No one should think that there are no talks. The government has initiated talks on the ministerial level and even now the Centre is ready to talk but the farmers' unions need to make an environment of deliberations. They should quit the path of protesting and instead choose the path of deliberations," Union Minister Narendra Tomar told ANI on Sunday.

Farmers to gherao Delhi

Meanwhile, the farmers' unions on Sunday strongly asserted that they would not move their demonstration to Burari Park in Delhi as it is an 'open jail'. As the agitation entered its fourth day, Punjab President of BKU Krantikari Surjeet Singh Phul addressed a press conference and said, "We've decided that we'll never go to Burari Park as we got proof that it's an open jail. Delhi Police told Uttarakhand Farmer Association President that they'll take them to Jantar Mantar but instead locked them at Burari Park."

The farmers' representative also stated that they would gherao Delhi by blocking 5 main entry points to the national capital. "We've got 4 months ration with us, so nothing to worry. Our Operations Committee will decide everything," he said.

Farmers' stir

The 'Delhi Chalo' agitation has seen a standoff between thousands of farmers marching mostly from Punjab and Haryana towards the national capital and the police resorting to the use of tear gas and water cannons to prevent them from proceeding further. On the other hand, visuals from the Shambhu inter-state border with Punjab showed that protesters threw stones at the barricades, lifted them and dropped them into the river. The Delhi Police had enhanced the deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu and Tikri border points on the Haryana border.

However, the police permitted the farmers to protest at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area after holding talks with them. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava appealed to the farmers to maintain law and order and demonstrate peacefully. Concerns have been raised about the possible exploitation of farmers by big corporates and the applicability of the MSP.

