Agriculture Min Tomar Visits J&K's Indian International Trade Saffron Spice Park

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday visited the Indian International Trade Saffron Spice Park in Pampore, Jammu & Kashmir. Tomar was accompanied by Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary and Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje. On the occasion, Tomar mentioned that the PM Narendra Modi-led central government was ready to accommodate all possible help and support for the farmers. This visit was part of the central government's nine-week-long public outreach program in Jammu and Kashmir.

About Union Min Tomar's visit to International Trade Saffron Spice Park

Narendra Singh Tomar on his visit to the Indian International Trade Saffron Spice Park in Pampore was accompanied by Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan, Principal Secretary-Agriculture Production Naveen Kumar Chaudhry, District Development Commissioner Pulwama Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhry, and Director Agriculture Kashmir Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry. While speaking at the programme, Tomar said, "The Central Government is ready to provide all possible help and support to the farmers. With the existence of the Spice Park, the income out of saffron production of growers has doubled. Centre will provide all kinds of facilities and assistance to the farmers that will make the lives of our farmers prosperous."

Delegation takes up issues with farmers; assure that demands would be met

The programme at Pampore witnessed a good turnout by the farmers. The delegation of ministers also spoke to the farmers to understand complications related to their sector. The farmers presented their grievances and issues before the visiting dignitaries and were assured that the legitimate demands would be met. During his visit, Tomar inspected various departments of the processing unit. Tomar along with Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary and Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje also inspected the drawing, grading, packing and E-Auction Centers at the park.

Central Government's Outreach Programme

The nine-week-long public outreach program in Jammu and Kashmir began on Friday, September 10. It will witness a total of 70 Union Ministers visiting in batches every week. The Ministers will interact with the people and the concerned authority on their visit. Thereafter, the visit of the agriculture ministers marks the beginning of the programme and it will come as part of the Centre's measures to build confidence amongst the people of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. The programme also looks forward to guiding people about the various welfare measures provided by the Narendra Modi-led Union Government.

