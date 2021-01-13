Agriculture Minister Lauds Fasal Bima Yojana As It Completes 5 Years, Lists Out Benefits

Amid the row over the farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday spoke on the completion of five years of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016, with an aim to provide insurance coverage and financial support to the farmers suffering.

Speaking on the occasion, the union minister said, "We all know the importance of agriculture. With respect to employment, Agricultural sector provides employment to more than 50% of the population. Agriculture was active even during COVID-19 pandemic, and the Agricultural sector is always ready to tackle any crisis."

Adding further, he said, "The Union Government is working in tandem with state governments to increase the earnings of the farmers and agricultural sector."

Speaking on the Fasal Bima Yojana, he opined that despite the government providing all the facilities, subsidies and technology, the sector depends substantially on natural factors such as weather conditions and rainfall. Hence the scheme was brought to assist farmers.

"Even after doing every bit if nature wreaks havoc, then farmers suffer losses. To save farmers from these losses, Fasal Bima Yojana was introduced," Tomar said while adding that the scheme is a protective cover for farmers. "Crop Insurance App of the government also allows the farmers to check their status anytime and ensure that their dues are being paid off on time," he further said.

What is Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana?

The scheme was launched with an aim to provide insurance coverage and financial support to the farmers suffering from crop losses or damages arising out of unforeseen events as a result of natural calamities, pests & diseases. The scheme also aims to stabilise the income of farmers to ensure their continuance in farming and encourage farmers to adopt innovative and modern agricultural practices. According to PM Modi, the scheme has increased coverage, mitigated risk and benefitted crores of farmers. The prime minister took to Twitter to congratulate all the beneficiaries of the scheme as it completes fives years on Wednesday.

An important initiative to secure hardworking farmers from the vagaries of nature, PM Fasal Bima Yojana completes 5 years today. The Yojana has increased coverage, mitigated risk & benefitted crores of farmers. I congratulate all beneficiaries of the scheme. #FasalBima4SafalKisan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2021

Farmers vs Farmers on Agriculture Laws

Meanwhile, a day after the Supreme Court ordered a stay on the implementation of the farm laws, a group of farmers unions who are in favour of the laws moved the apex court on Wednesday. The group of unions is headed by Indian Kisan Union (IKU) whose president Ram Kumar Walia has asserted that the farmers who are in support of the three farm laws will request the top court to listen to them as well since "lakhs of farmers are in support of the Centre's laws and believe that it will bring reforms in Indian agriculture."

This development comes after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation and formed a committee to deliberate on the laws. The top court said that representatives of all the farmers' bodies, whether they are holding a protest or not and whether they support or oppose the laws, shall participate in the deliberations of the committee and put forth their views.

