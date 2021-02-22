Agriculture Minister Tells Protesting Farmers 'Crowd doesn't Lead To Revocation Of Laws'

As the farmers continue to protest against the Centre's 3 contentious farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday reiterated that the government is always ready to talk to the farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws. The Union Minister also said that a mere gathering of the crowd does not lead to revocation of legislations.

Urging the agitating farm unions to tell the government which provisions in these new laws they find 'anti-farmer', Narendra Singh Tomar said that the decisions on the basis of talks could be taken only when the objections are pointed out.

READ | Farm Leaders Slam BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait's 'Burn Crops' Quip; Term It 'inauspicious'

Narendra Singh Tomar on ongoing farmers' protest

Narendra Tomar while speaking to reporters said, "Considering the issue with sensitivity, the government has held 12 rounds of talks with the farmer unions. But decisions on the basis of talks could be taken when objections (over the new farm laws) are pointed out."

Asking the unions to tell what is "anti-farmers" in the new laws, the Minister said, "You flatly say revoke the laws...It doesn't happen that crowd gathers and the laws get revoked." Speaking further, he said that the government is ready to understand the problems and concerns of the protesting farmers and make the amendments today if they tell which provisions are against farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has said this, he added.

Narendra Tomar said, "Now, if the agitating unions are well-wishers of the farmers, then they should make it clear which provisions are creating problems to them."

READ | BKU Leader Chaduni Issues Provocative Call To 'gherao Delhi Police' Despite R-Day Violence

Impasse over farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill.

READ | 'Misinformed Of Facts': Narendra Tomar Counters Sharad Pawar's List Of Issues On Farm Laws

This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. While the last round of talks lasted for nearly 5 hours, the farmers claimed that the two sides sat face-to-face for less than 30 minutes. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property. During his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lower House on February 10, PM Modi made another overture to the farmers. Clarifying that the Mandi system and the procurement at the Minimum Support Price will not be affected in any way, he expressed willingness to amend the laws.

READ | Rakesh Tikait's 'burn Crops' Call Goes Wrong; BKU Leader Makes U-turn As UP Farmer Acts

(With PTI inputs)