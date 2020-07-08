'New Agriculture Reforms Allow Farmers To Sell Crops At Remunerative Prices': Tomar

The Government of India is taking all possible measures to ensure that farmers are given remunerative prices for their produce, Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday. The Ministry laid the foundation stone of the administrative building of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Dataganj, Badaun in Uttar Pradesh via video-conference. Tomar said two new ordinances and other legal reforms have been implemented in the agriculture sector, allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country at remunerative prices without restrictions.

"The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020 will serve to ensure that along with agreement with traders on purchase of agricultural produce, farmers are now assured beforehand of guaranteed return of their production costs," the Arguiculture minister said.

The Union Ministry is making efforts in bridging the gap between the agriculture and other sectors, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added. The country now has surplus production of food grain. Tomar further said that there are 86 per cent small and marginal farmers in the country, and all of them should have access to government schemes, programmes and facilities.

Role of KVK

Narendra Singh Tomar highlighted the role of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in ensuring that farmers conduct soil health testing, refrain from using excessive pesticides, save water in irrigation and boost their crop production. He said that KVKs will also work towards increasing cluster farming, and developing environment-conducive crops.

The Arguiculture Minister said that there are 86 KVKs in Uttar Pradesh, that are doing commendable work. 20 new KVKs have been approved in the state, out of which 17 are already functioning. The remaining three will soon open in Prayagraj, Rae Bareli and Azamgarh districts. Another KVK is proposed to be set up in Moradabad.

PM Modi thanks farmers

Announcing the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) till November end, PM Modi in his address to the nation on June 30, appreciated the farmers for helping the poor reap benefits. Union Home Minister Amit Shah too, expressed his gratitude to the 'hardworking' farmers. Under the scheme, the Central Government shall provide either one kg of wheat or rice to every family of the needy till then end of the scheme. The Prime Minister in his live address informed that almost 80 crore people have benefitted under the PMGKAY scheme so far amid the Coronavirus forced lockdown.

