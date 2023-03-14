AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper Scam: Delhi Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Christian Michel

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of British citizen Christian Michel James, who is an accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court noted that the allegations against the accused are serious in nature.

The judge also dismissed Michel's contention that a trial was conducted against him in Italy on the same charges and the Italian court had acquitted him of the allegations. The judge stated that the judgement of the Italian court was in respect of other accused persons and on issues like international bribery and tax fraud committed in 2009-2010.

The judge said in the current case Michel is facing criminal proceedings under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for corruption, cheating and other offences. Hence the decision of the Italian Court does not have any bearing on the proceedings of the present case.

"Thus considering the overall facts and circumstances, serious nature of accusations, gravity of offence and aforesaid conduct of the accused, I do not consider it to be a fit case for grant of bail. Application for bail filed by accused is, thus, dismissed," the judge said.

The Rs 3,600-crore alleged scam is in the relation to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland. Michel, the alleged middleman in the deal, was extradited from Dubai in 2018 and was subsequently arrested by CBI and ED.

In its chargesheet, the CBI has alleged an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros to the exchequer due to the deal that was signed in 2010 for the supply of VVIP choppers worth over 556 million euros to the Indian government.

The ED had alleged that Michel received 30 million euros from AgustaWestland. Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena was also extradited to India on January 31, 2019, in the alleged scam.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar dismissed the plea moved by Michel and said that he was a flight risk. Kumar said Michel cannot claim parity with other accused in view of his conduct.