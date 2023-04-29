Ahead Of 100th Episode Of ‘Maan Ki Baat’, Sand Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik Creates Artwork

Quick links:
Image: @sudarsansand/Twitter
Well-known sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture on Puri beach depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with several radios ahead of the 100th episode of the PM’s monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’.
Ahead of the 100th episode of PM @narendramodi's #MannKiBaat programme, renowned sand artist #SudarsanPattnaik has created sand art on the #Puri beach in Odisha. #MannKiBaatAt100 #MannKiBaat100 @sudarsansand pic.twitter.com/aEpsDIqIfq— PIB in Gujarat 🇮🇳 (@PIBAhmedabad) April 29, 2023
Pattnaik has used about 7 tonnes of sand to create an eight-feet high sand art featuring the prime minister with 100 radios.
Students of his sand art school helped him to complete the artwork.
The 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast on Sunday.
“Earlier too, I had created a few sand sculptures on the programme," he said.
After becoming the PM in 2014, Modi started the monthly radio programme.
