Ahead Of 2+2 Talks, Pentagon To Greet Defence Min Rajnath Singh, EAM Jaishankar In US

As India and the United States are scheduled to hold 2+2 talks on April 11 with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar leading the Indian delegation in the US, it was announced that US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken and Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin will greet their Indian counterparts on Sunday in Washington, DC.

On Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared a Tweet, wherein he said that he is leaving New Delhi for a trip to the United States, which will last from April 10 to April 15. He also stated that in Washington, he is looking forward to attending the Fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. The Defence Minister also wrote that during this trip, he will also pay a visit to the INDOPACOM headquarters in Hawaii. He further added that alongside EAM Jaishankar, he will have the opportunity to meet with US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin and State Secretary Antony Blinken. He also noted that they will discuss ways to strengthen the strategic alliance between India and US during his visit. He further claimed that he is looking forward to engaging in fruitful conversations with the leaders.

I would be leaving New Delhi tonight for a visit to the United States from April 10 to April 15. I look forward to attend the Fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington DC. Also, I shall be visiting INDOPACOM headquarters in Hawai, during this visit. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 9, 2022

The visit to the United States will give me an opportunity to hold talks with @SecDef and @SecBlinken alongside @DrSJaishankar

on ways to deepen the India-US strategic partnership.



Looking forward to fruitful interactions during the visit. 2/2 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 9, 2022

Ahead of the meeting, a press release from the US State Department stated that it is an important opportunity to advance their shared objectives across the breadth of the US-India Strategic Partnership, including enhancing the people-to-people ties and education cooperation, building diverse, resilient supply chains for critical and emerging technology, scaling up the climate action and public health cooperation, and developing a trade and investment partnership to increase prosperity for working families in both countries.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) suggests that the dialogue will allow both sides to conduct a comprehensive review of cross-cutting issues in the India-US bilateral agenda pertaining to foreign policy, defence and security, with the aim of providing strategic guidance and vision for the relationship's further consolidation. MEA further stated that the 2+2 Dialogue will also provide a platform for the two global powers to share their perspectives on significant regional and global trends, as well as how they might collaborate to address problems of mutual concern. In the meantime, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a conversation with EAM Jaishankar on Tuesday to discuss regional and global issues, particularly the situation in Ukraine, ahead of the 2+2 dialogue.