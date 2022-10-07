Ahead Of 90th IAF Day, Know Everything About Why The Day Is Significant In Indian History

Ahead of the 90th Air Force Day celebrations, on Friday, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal (ACM) VR Chaudhari, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar paid tribute to martyrs by laying wreaths at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Image: Wreath laying ceremony at National War Memorial, Source: Republic

Indian Air Force Day

Established on October 8, 1932, the Indian Air Force will mark its 90th anniversary this year. Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers. People across the country observe this day to raise awareness about the Indian Air Force and increase their familiarity with the same as a part of national security.

Taking to Twitter, the official Twitter handle of the IAF shared a video demonstrating the undeterred 90 years of the Indian Air Force.

Indian Air Force Day 2022: History and Significance

Established on October 8, 1932, the first AC flight of the Indian Air Force came into existence on April 1, 1933. Earlier, the aviation-based force of India was called 'Royal Indian Air Force' as the Nation was ruled by the United Kingdom. Post-Independence in 1950, when India gained the Republic status, the prefix 'Royal' was removed, and its name was changed to 'Indian Air Force'.

Having started with only six RAF-trained officers and only 19 Hawai Sepoys in 1933, the Indian Air Force (IAF) ranks third on World Air Power Index in terms of the Fighting strength of different Air Force services of different countries.

Some of the major operations executed by IAF are operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, operation cactus, and operation Poomalai. IAF has been involved in four major wars with Pakistan since 1950. The Mission of the IAF is defined under the Armed Forces act of 1947, the constitution of India, and The Air Force act of 1950. Notably, IAF has also been part of the United Nation's peacekeeping missions.

Indian Air Force Day to be celebrated in Chandigarh this year

Abiding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives to take major events and festivities out of the National capital region to different parts of the country, the Indian Air Force has decided to celebrate this year’s annual Air Force Day parade and flypast in Chandigarh instead of the Hindan Air Base in Delhi NCR, where it was being held for past many years.

90 years of Indian Air Force.



Detailed planning, precision and coordination : the three major requirements for a good flypast.



IAF preparations are in full swing for the aerial symphony on 08 Oct 22 over Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh.



📸 - AVM PS Karkare pic.twitter.com/DVmN3eL2tG — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 5, 2022

The flypast is being planned to be held over the famous Sukhna lake in the city where a large number of people, from not just Chandigarh but adjoining cities, can come and witness the combat aircraft such as the Rafale, Su-30 and Mirage 2000 fly along with the aerobatic display teams like the Suryakirans and the Sarang perform.