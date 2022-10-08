Ahead Of 90th Interpol General Assembly, CBI Stalwarts Explain The Role Of Int'l Body

Ahead of Interpol's 90th session of its General Assembly in New Delhi, Republic Media Network spoke to three Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stalwarts on 'Agencies for a safer world'.

The 90th INTERPOL General Assembly, which will be held from October 18 to 21 in New Delhi, is expected to include presentations and workshops on Global crime trends report, Policing today’s crimes and the future of policing among others. There is expected to be a discussion on how multi-stakeholder strategic partnerships can support law enforcement across the world to face the challenges in global security. Further, this session will hold elections for two posts-- the vice president for Europe, and the delegate for Africa-- as the incumbents end their mandate.

Rishi Shukla explains where Interpol comes in

In conversation with Republic, former CBI director Rishi Shukla explained the role of Interpol and said that it not only acts as a multilateral but also a bilateral platform. "Criminals commit crimes across boundaries. Without an exchange of information, we can't work. That is where Interpol comes in. It is not only multilateral but bilateral as well," Shukla said.

He added, "Interpol has massive data in its database, some is readily available. That is one strong point. Howsoever, once we locate a person, it becomes a bilateral issue."

'Nations should come together to give certain kind of authority to Interpol,' says RK Raghavan

RK Raghavan, the former director, of CBI, opined that some nations could come together to give some authority to Interpol so that investigations can get quickly rounded up. He stated that India hosting Interpol is a significant achievement and will boost international cooperation.

"India hosting Interpol for the first time is a significant achievement. It will give a boost to international cooperation," Raghavan said, adding, "I am hoping one of these days, nations should come together to give certain kind of authority to Interpol so that our investigations can get quickly rounded up."

'India, CBI and Interpol have been jointly exercising against illegal money' says Anil Sinha

Anil Sinha, also a former CBI director, said that India, CBI and Interpol have been jointly exercising against illegal money, especially when it comes to terrorism.

"India has had an effective engagement with Interpol in the past and present. Recently, CBI has conducted searches in connection with crimes in cyberspace. The future of policing will be discussed during the General Assembly," Sinha added.