Last Updated:

Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra Lakhanpur Gateway To J&K Being Given Facelift

Chairing a meeting to finalise the arrangements, Kathua Dy Commissioner asked officials to expedite the work on giving a new look to Lakhanpur corridor.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Ahead of Amarnath Yatra Lakhanpur gateway to J&K being given facelift

Lakhanpur corridor being given new look ahead of Amarnath Yatra. (Credit:PTI)


Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir bordering Punjab, is being given a major facelift ahead of the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage, officials said on Tuesday.

The annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence on July 1.

Chairing a meeting to finalise the arrangements for pilgrims, Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas asked officials to expedite the work on giving a new look to Lakhanpur corridor before the pilgrimage begins.

Deputy commissioner's direction 

The deputy commissioner asked officials to ensure provisions of safe drinking water, power supply, medical facilities, toilets, lodging and langar facilities, traffic and security arrangements.

He directed different departments to work in tandem for finalising the necessary arrangements at the earliest.

Minhas called for ensuring installation of digital screens, hoardings and signages on the yatra route across the district.

He directed the civic bodies of Lakhanpur and Hiranagar to maintain proper cleanliness and focus on conducting anti-polythene drives. 

READ | Union Home Ministry to hold security review meet for Amarnath Yatra
READ | Two-month long planned Amarnath yatra reflects govt's confidence, people's enthusiasm: Jitendra Singh
READ | Amarnath yatra 2023: Preparations in full force; Route clearance on, security on alert
READ | Home Minister Amit Shah to review preparations for Amarnath Yatra which will begin on July 1
READ | Modi govt's priority is to ensure comfort, security of pilgrims during Amarnath Yatra, says Amit Shah

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND