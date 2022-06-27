Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra, Lashkar Terrorist Planning Attack On Police Arrested In Doda

Days ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces have arrested active terrorist Fareed Ahmed from Doda. Police have recovered a Chinese pistol, 02 Magazine, 14 live cartridges and one mobile phone from his possession. The arrested terrorist was affiliated with the terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba and was tasked to carry out an attack on Police Officials.

Based on intelligence inputs and beefed-up security ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Police laid a Naka in the outskirts of Doda town and apprehended terrorist Fareed along with arms and ammunition. “As an increased security measure before the Amarnath yatra, a Police Party of PS Doda laid a Naka on the outskirts of Doda Town and intercepted a young man carrying arms and ammunition,” Police said in a statement.

The statement further added that the accused was taken into custody and a special team started an investigation into the matter it has come to the fore that Fareed Ahmad received arms and ammunition from one suspect during the month of March-2022 and he was tasked to attack police personnel in Doda.

The investigation has also revealed that Fareed is highly radicalised and used to receive calls from terror commanders based across the border l and was motivated to work for terror outfits in the Kashmir valley and the Doda region.

Sources also say that one of the close relatives of the arrested terrorist is in Pakistan and is an active terrorist; and Fareed too was in touch with him to carry out a terror strike on Jammu and Kashmir Police personal in Doda and for the same, he was provided with weapons three months back.