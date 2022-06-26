Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra, Security Beefed Up At J&K's Gateway Lakhanpur

As the Amarnath Yatra is set to begin on June 30, security arrangements have been tightened all over, especially in areas close to the international border, like Lakhanpur in Jammu and Kashmir.

RC Kotwal, SSP of Kathua said, "Lakhanpur is the gateway of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from the Punjab side and we have arranged all kinds of securities. I can assure you that no tourists will face any kind of problems."

"We are building reception yards, reception centres for the tourists' registration and can easily move ahead and till now, all the cars are moving with escorts," he added.

A few days ago, the Samba/Kathua borders were visited by P V Ramasastry, Additional Director General, BSF, who took stock of the security situation and operational preparedness of field formations. Special attention was given to the tunnel and drone threats posed by Pakistani drones abetting the smuggling of weapons/narcotics from across the border into the Indian territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also reviewed the security arrangements earlier this week, at the Unified Command Meeting in Srinagar. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary and senior security officers from the Home Department, J&K police, Army, Intelligence Agencies, CRPF, and BSF, among others.

Detailed plans for telecom connectivity, health care, fire safety, electricity and water supply, weather forecasting, langar management, sanitation, lodging, and disaster management were reviewed by the Lt Governor.

Amarnath Yatra 2022

The 43-day Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 from two routes - the traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam and a 14-km shorter route from Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal - after a two-year break forced by the COVID pandemic.

About three lakh pilgrims are likely to take part in the pilgrimage to the cave shrine located in the upper reaches of south Kashmir. The Amarnath pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva is located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas.

The Yatra will conclude on August 11, 2022, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

With inputs from ANI