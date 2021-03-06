Ahead Of Assam Polls Paramananda Rajbongshi Quits AGP To Join BJP; Ticket From Sipajhar

As the Assam election draws closer, many new political developments can be witnessed concerning party ticket distribution. Just ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, former Assam Sahitya Sabha President Paramananda Rajbongshi has quit the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and will be joining the BJP on Saturday. He will be welcomed by the cabinet minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma later today.

Rajbongshi, a former member of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will contest from the Sipajhar constituency on BJP's ticket in the upcoming polls. His switch came after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced that the BJP would contest from Sipajhar, not the AGP. Rajbongshi joined the AGP in the presence of party president Atul Bora and working President Keshab Mahanta at party headquarters in Ambari, Guwahati. He also served as the General Secretary of the apex literary body and later elected as the President in the year 2017.

BJP Declares List Of 70 Candidates

On Friday, BJP announced the first list of 70 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly election. These names were finalised in a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee Meeting held a day earlier in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from Majuli, NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma has been given a ticket from Jalukbari. Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass shall fight the polls from the Patacharkuchi constituency. The list includes 11 Scheduled Tribe candidates, 4 Scheduled Caste candidates and 4 women candidates sitting MLAs who have been denied a ticket.

Assam Election Date announced

On February 26, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for Assam. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. The state's election shall be conducted in three phases and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Assam (3-phase election)

126 seats (8-SC, 16-ST)

33,530 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 31

1st phase- 47 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 39 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 40 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

Assam Assembly polls

The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. Meanwhile, the opposition has stitched a strong alliance with Congress, BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(ML) joining hands.

