Ahead of Assembly Polls, BJP Chief focuses on Saksham Mandal, Sakriya Booth, Panna Pramukh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, ahead of elections in five states, has urged the party's workers to strive for a historic victory. Laying out a plan for making an Aatmanirbhar Bharat ahead of elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the BJP chief has asked its cadre to accomplish three-tasks in the states - 'Saksham Mandal, Sakriya Booth, Panna Pramukhs' - across all wards.

JP Nadda assigns three tasks

In the first meeting of national office bearers after Coronavirus lockdown, PM Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda addressed state-in-charges, state presidents and co-in charges. JP Nadda has directed the party leaders to strengthen the organisational structure of the party at the ground level. The party chief has asked the top leadership in the states to complete three tasks within a year. He directed the party to make competent boards (Saksham Mandal), active booths (Sakriya booth) and to recruit Panna Heads (Panna Pramukh) in all wards.

Sakriya Booth and Saksham Mandal

Explaining the tasks at the active booths, JP Nadda asserted the local unit is expected to organise other activities including four national events, which the party celebrates. This includes two regional programs set by the state, including Mann Ki Baat, and the formation of a WhatsApp group at the booth level. National events celebrated by the BJP including Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 and Prime Minister Modi's birthday on September 17, which the party celebrates as Seva Saptah. The third task given to party leaders is to recruit Panna chiefs. Also, JP Nadda held a meeting with party general secretaries on Saturday for the elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

What is the responsibility of Panna Pramukh?

Panna Pramukhs are basically the page incharges of the polling booth. Every polling booth has a voter list. In general, in this voter list, there are 17–18 pages that contain the names of the voters. The job of the Panna Pramukh is to pay attention to all voters registered on these pages. Panna chiefs are in direct contact with these voters at every booth and they play an important role in getting votes for the BJP.

When Prime Minister Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he started the tradition of making Panna head in the 2007 assembly elections. There are around 50-60 voters on one page of the voter list, so near 8 Panna Heads are appointed. Interacting with the voters of their page and bringing them to the polling booth, is all included in the responsibilities of the Panna chief. BJP has successfully used Panna chiefs in many other states after Gujarat. However, in a state like Delhi, the Panna Chief's idea didn't work.

(with inputs from ANI)

