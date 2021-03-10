Ahead Of Assembly Polls, EC Doubles DD & AIR Broadcast Time For All Parties To 90 Mins

The Election Commission on Tuesday doubled the broadcast time allotted to recognised political parties in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Doordarshan and All India Radio during the upcoming assembly polls in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and enhanced relevance of 'non-contact based' campaigning. It is important to note here that a similar decision was taken by the EC during the Bihar Assembly polls, which were held last year.

EC doubles the broadcast time for political parties

The EC said, "Considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and enhanced relevance of non-contact based campaign, Election Commission of India, in consultation with Prasar Bharati Corporation has decided to double the broadcast or telecast time allotted to each national party and recognised state party of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal on Doordarshan and All India Radio." READ | Farmer leaders to visit poll-bound West Bengal, Assam

As per the latest decision, a base time of 90-minute will be given to each national party and recognised state party of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadi and West Bengal uniformly on the regional kendras of Doordarshan and All India Radio network in the poll going states and the Union Territory. The additional time to be allotted to the party has been decided on the basis of the poll performance of the party in the last Assembly elections held in these states and the UT in 2016.

Earlier in the 1998 Lok Sabha elections, a new initiative for state funding of recognised political parties through free use of the state-owned-television and radio was introduced. However, this scheme was subsequently extended in all the Assembly elections, which were held after 1998 and Lok Sabha polls in 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019.