Ahead Of Assembly Polls In Madhya Pradesh, Datia Police Destroys Over 1300 Illegal Arms

In preparation for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023, the Datia district police in the state conducted an operation wherein a huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition was destroyed outside the Police Control Room. The weapons and ammunition seized by the district police over the last 14 years were kept outside the Datia police control room and were crushed with a roller run over them several times to ensure complete destruction.

With permission from the court, over 1,300 firearms were destroyed in an attempt to display strict actions against the possession of unauthorized weapons.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Datia Pradeep Sharma, and state district magistrate (DM) Rishi Kumar Singhai were present during the drive apart from the presence of heavy police personnel outside the Datia police control room. "Keeping in mind the upcoming state elections, around 1300 arms and ammunition were destroyed at the Control Room with permission from the Court," said Datia SP Pradeep Sharma.

Following the directions given by the police headquarters, the Datia police destroyed over 619 weapons and 740 ammunitions seized during the years 2005 – 2019. Datia SP Pradeep Sharma said: "In the future, too, such strict action will be taken."

