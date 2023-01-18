Ahead Of BRS Public Meeting In Khammam, KCR Along With Oppn Leaders Visits Yadadri Temple

In what seems to be an attempt to create a third front in Indian politics ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday visited Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district along with Opposition leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, ahead of a public meeting at Khammam.

CM KCR and other political leaders visited the famous Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple which has been renovated on a grand scale by the Rao government, before proceeding to Khammam. Notably, CM KCR will hold Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) public meeting in Khammam which is attended by Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Akhilesh Yadav. From the Left parties, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI's D Raja will also accompany CM KCR in the Khammam meeting.

#LIVE | KCR's opposition meet begins in Khammam; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala CM P Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav present.

The meeting assumes political significance as it is the first public meeting after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) decided to go national by rechristening itself. By calling the leaders of the Opposition parties - AAP, SP and Left, the BRS seems to be giving a political signal of the formation of a possible 'third front' ahead of Lok Sabha 2024. In addition to this, by visiting the temple before the public meeting, KCR seems to be giving BJP a reply, who has been accusing the Telangana CM of appeasement politics.

BRS is trying to bring in 'alternative politics': BRS leader B Vinod Kumar

Speaking to PTI, BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar alleged that the spirit of the Constitution, including secularism, socialism and liberty, is getting diluted under the present BJP-led NDA regime. He said the BRS is trying to bring in "alternative politics" to the nation.

Asked if the Khammam public meeting can be seen as a step towards the unity of Opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Kumar said it is not just the formation of an oft-repeated "front" and that the BRS would like to show "alternative politics" to the people of the country. "Alternative politics" of development and liberal thought, said Kumar who is vice-chairman of Telangana State Planning Board.

BJP takes potshots at CM KCR

Meanwhile, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar took potshots at CM KCR for taking the CMs of other states to the Yadadri temple.

"Temples have become business centers for Kalvakuntla family. Yadadri development is an investment & public contributions to holy Hundi are returns says #TwitterTillu. Is KCR taking other states CMs to showcase Hindu temple as investment opportunity ahead of BRS Khammam meeting?" he tweeted.

Temples have become business centers for Kalvakuntla family. Yadadri development is an investment & public contributions to holy Hundi are returns says #TwitterTillu



(With inputs from PTI)