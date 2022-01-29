Ahead Of Budget 2022, Rajya Sabha Secretariat Releases 'Code Of Conduct' For Members

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Saturday, January 29, released a Code of Conduct for its members ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament. According to the 'Code of Conduct' that came from Chairman of the Upper House M Venkaiah Naidu, the members of Rajya Sabha should "acknowledge their responsibility to maintain the public trust reposed in them and should work diligently to discharge their mandate for the common good of the people."

Venkaiah Naidu said, "Committee on Ethics in its Fourth Report presented to the Council on March 14, 2005, and adopted by it on April 20, 2005, had inter alia considered the Code of Conduct for Members enumerated by the Committee in its First Report which was also adopted by the Council. The Committee felt that the Code was quite comprehensive and endorsed the same. It recommended that the Code of Conduct may be published in Bulletin Part II on the eve of each Session for information of and compliance by the Members."

Rajya Sabha releases Code of Conduct for members

The statement further mentioned that activities that may bring disrepute to the Parliament and affects their credibility must be avoided by the members. They are advised to utilise their position as Members of Parliament to advance the general well-being of the people.

As per the rules and regulations, "Members must hold in high esteem the Constitution, the Law, Parliamentary Institutions and above all the general public. They should constantly strive to translate the ideals laid down in the Preamble to the Constitution into a reality. The following are the principles which they should abide by in their dealings."

In case of conflicts pertaining to their personal interests and the public trust which they hold, must be resolved in a way that their private interests are subordinated to the duty of their public office. Members should further ensure that their private financial interests matter and those of the members of their immediate family should not clash with the public interests. And in case of such a situation, it must be resolved in a way without jeopardising public interest.

According to the rules, members are not allowed to expect or accept any fee, remuneration, or benefit for circumstances including for moving a resolution or desisting from moving a resolution, for introducing a Bill, for a vote given or not given by them on the floor of the House, putting a question or abstaining from asking a question or participating in the deliberations of the House or a Parliamentary Committee. They must not accept any gifts that may concern the honest and impartial discharge of their official duties. While the statement reads, incidental gifts or inexpensive mementoes and customary hospitality can be accepted by the members.

Members must not disclose confidential information owing to their being Members of Parliament or Members of Parliamentary Committees. No certificate to individuals or institutions is allowed to be given by the members without personal knowledge or based on facts.

The statement further mentions that the facilities and amenities made available to the members must not be misused while they must respect all religions and work for the promotion of secular values. Fundamental Duties listed in Part IVA of the Constitution must be kept in mind.

Budget Session

The budget session of the Parliament will commence from January 31 amid electioneering for assembly elections to five states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab, and Goa. On January 31, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of two Houses and on February 1, the Union Budget will be presented.

It is learned that the Rajya Sabha will function from 10 am to 3 pm on working days while the Lok Sabha is likely to function from 4 pm to 9 pm.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: ANI)