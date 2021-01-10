Ahead Of CM Khattar's Karnal Visit, Haryana Police Clash With Farmers

Massive clashes erupted between Haryana police and farmers at a toll plaza in Karnal ahead of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's visit to a nearby village on Sunday. CM Khattar will address a farmers' gathering at the village and speak about the benefits of the three farm laws that were passed in September, last year. Police officers have been deployed in the area after the crack down.

Congress takes a dig at CM Khattar

Moments after the incident, Congress General Secretary Randeep Sujrewala took to Twitter to take a dig at the Chief Minister. His tweet in Hindi roughly translates to: "Have some shame Khattar Saheb, when you are having a mahapanchayat, what is the point of stopping the farmers from coming there? It is clear - you are not concerned with the farmers but about the event. Remember, it will be impossible to leave your house without police. Withdraw the black laws."

शर्म कीजिए खट्टर साहेब।



जब आप किसान महापंचायत कर रहे हैं तो वहाँ आने से किसानों को ही रोकने का मतलब क्या है?



मतलब साफ़ है-आपको किसानों से सरोकार न होकर केवल इवेंटबाजी से मतलब है।



याद रखिए, यही हाल रहा तो बिना पुलिस के आपका घर से निकलना नामुमकिन हो जाएगा।



काले क़ानून वापस लें। pic.twitter.com/SllwV6CjFy — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 10, 2021

On December 31, amid the protests against farm laws, CM Manohar Lal Khattar had vowed to quit politics if the Minimum Support Price is abolished in the state. Khattar had highlighted that his government had taken a lot of initiatives for farmers in the last 6 years including massive procurement of produce. During the meeting, he had alleged that the farmers' stir commenced as they were instigated by opposition parties. Appreciating the series of talks held between the Centre and the farmer leaders, Khattar had expressed hope that the standoff over the laws will be resolved soon.