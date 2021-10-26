Ahead of Diwali, Pune police bans 'sutli bomb' firecracker

Pune, Oct 26 (PTI) The production, sale and and possession of a firecracker commonly known as 'sutli' or 'atom' bomb, has been banned by Pune police ahead of Diwali, an official said.

He said the sale of firecrackers has been allowed in the city from October 27 to November 7, but the department was urging people to not burst crackers that create noise higher than 125 decibels.

He said bursting of firecrackers that create noise pollution will not be allowed between 10pm and 6am. PTI SPK BNM BNM BNM

