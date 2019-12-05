Watch: Kejriwal Announces Free Wi-Fi In Delhi, Citizens Call It A 'political Gimmick'

Ahead of the elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that Delhiites will get free 15 GB data per month through a hotspot network across Delhi from December 16. However, citizens of Delhi consider it a gimmick or a poll plank. Some of the citizens reminded Kejriwal that the promise of free Wi-Fi was made before the last Assembly election; it took him around five years to fulfill it. Thus, they are calling it a gimmick to lure voters for the upcoming election. The free Wi-Fi adds to the list of freebies provided by the Kejriwal-led AAP government which includes, free Metro and bus rides for women, electricity and water bill waivers to name a few.