Ahead Of Festive Season, Anti-terror Drill Simulating Hostage Situation Held At Red Fort

The North District division of Delhi police, ahead of the festive season and the much-awaited Ram Leela programmes at the Red Fort, conducted a mock drill at Shree Dharmik Ramleela at the historic Red Fort.

The mock exercise entailed a civilian hostage situation in the basement of the ticket counter at Red Fort, by four fully-armed terrorists, who also conducted a bomb blast, injuring a few civilians, police said.

Multi-agency mock drill

All the concerned agencies - CAT, Fire, DDMA, and Special Cell, SWAT teams of Delhi Police were flashed with messages about the situation. A command post was set up within minutes of the receipt of the communication. As first responders, 5-6 teams from within the North District police equipped with bulletproof jackets and ammunition were established.

“First of all, complete access control was established within minutes and the incident site was cordoned off to avoid any further damage. All agencies responded swiftly. The terrorists were challenged by the team of North District under the supervision of Undersigned, comprising of Sh. Vijay Singh, ACP/Kotwali, Sh. Ved Prakash Kumar, ACP, SHO/PS Kotwali etc. along with Special Cell and SWAT team of Delhi Police under the guidance of undersigned,” read an official statement.

Over-100-year-old Red Fort is one of the oldest venues in Delhi to host Ram Leela programmes. During the event, the venue is thronged with a footfall of over one lakh people. The historic and iconic Red Fort, being a vital installation, is a highly-sensitive place and is vulnerable to anti-social threats.