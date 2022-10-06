Ahead Of P20 Summit, Om Birla Shares Glimpses & Significance Of Indonesia's Iconic Places

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, October 5, visited Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park in Indonesia's Bali. He also offered prayers at Uluwatu Temple in Bali. Taking to his Twitter handle, Om Birla noted that the Hindu temple is one of Bali's nine key directional temples "adorned with marvellous architecture depicting Indian imprint." Om Birla, who is currently leading the Indian Parliamentary delegation to attend the eighth P20 Parliamentary Speakers’ summit, arrived in Bali on October 5.

Arrived in #Bali with IPD, on route to #Jakarta, to attend #P20. Looking forward to purposive discussions during the Summit on important issues that impact the destiny of our planet. pic.twitter.com/VfZ3aBghaa — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) October 5, 2022

Om Birla called his experience at Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park "mesmerizing." He stressed that the Garuda Visnu Kencana Statue is a "spectacular engineering feat."

He tweeted, "Mesmerizing experience at Garuda Vishnu Kenkana Cultural Park, Bali. The colossal architectural marvel called Garuda Vishnu Kenkana Statue is a spectacular engineering feat. Proud to observe that India’s cultural excellence is aesthetically manifested in this part of the world."

Upon the arrival in Jakarta, the Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Om Birla was welcomed by the Indian ambassador to Indonesia Manoj Kumar Bharti. Notably, P20 Summit is set to take place in Jakarta from October 5-7.

Felt blessed at Uluwatu Temple, which is one of Bali's nine key directional temples. Having an exceptional architecture, this majestically beautiful centre of spirituality is sited at a stunning location nestled between hovering clouds and waves washing the cliffs. pic.twitter.com/g4FZSxGWg0 — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) October 5, 2022

Mesmerizing experience at Garuda Vishnu Kenkana Cultural Park, Bali. The colossal architectural marvel called Garuda Vishnu Kenkana Statue is a spectacular engineering feat. Proud to observe that India’s cultural excellence is aesthetically manifested in this part of the world. pic.twitter.com/DH8zoZYwW4 — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) October 5, 2022

Om Birla to address important issues at P20 Summit

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla underscored that he looked forward to "purposive discussions" during the summit on important issues that impact the destiny of Earth. During his visit to Jakarta, Birla informed that he will address many important issues at the summit and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from friendly countries.

The delegation led by Om Birla includes Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha PC Mody and other officials, according to ANI. Notably, P-20 is the name of the organisation used by the parliaments of G20 nations. It accounts for 75 per cent of global commerce and 80 per cent of world GDP.

Additionally, it represents two-thirds of the global population. The G20 consists of the European Union and 19 nations - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

(With inputs from ANI)