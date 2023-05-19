Ahead Of G20 Meet In Srinagar, Security Forces Launch Massive Anti-terror Operations

Security forces launched a massive anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, ahead of the G20 meet scheduled in the Union Territory. House-to-house searches are being carried out by forces and the identity of locals is also being ascertained.

Preparations ahead of G20 meeting in J&K

Notably, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar held a review meeting with field officers over the security arrangements, according to Kashmir Police.

The Kashmir Police reported that officers were instructed to make sure that the deployment of magistrates and police is put in place well in advance of the summit. The Kashmir Police also highlighted the necessity of strengthening security measures in susceptible places.

G20 Summit in the scenic region

The scenic region of Kashmir is set to host the coveted G20 Summit for the first time in its history. Along with the security check and other construction projects, the repair and restoration of roads are also being completed at a faster pace.

For the first time, efforts are being made to adorn the bunkers that are situated between the SKICC and Srinagar International Airport.

What is G20 Summit?

The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation and plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues. India will hold the presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.

The European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, and Turkey will all be present at the G20 Summit.