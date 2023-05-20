Ahead Of G20 Meet, Jammu And Kashmir Traffic Cops Issue Advisory; Venue A No-go Zone

Authorities in Kashmir on Saturday issued a traffic advisory in view of the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting to be held here next week.

Issued by Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic City Srinagar, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, the advisory will remain in effect on May 22 and 23.

According to the advisory, the Boulevard Road around the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) – the venue of the meeting – will remain a no-go zone for the two days.

"G20 meeting-related events are scheduled to be held at the SKICC on May 22 and 23, and a large number of delegates from India and abroad are expected to attend," it stated.

The advisory said traffic movement on Boulevard Road from Nehru Park and Gupkar up to Kralsangri will be restricted from 10:30 am till 10:00 pm on Monday.

On Tuesday, traffic movement on the stretch will be restricted from 8 am to 10 pm, it said.

Motorists travelling towards Nishat, Shalimar and Harwan are advised to adopt the alternative road from Dalgate, Rainawari and Hazratbal route instead of the Boulevard Road axis, the traffic police said.

Traffic assistance points for such motorists will be set up at Badyari, Nehru Park, Gupkar, Kralsangri and Nishat for ensuring smooth movement towards Nishat, Shalimar and Harwan, it added.

Motorists travelling from Harwan-Shalimar-Nishat and other adjacent areas towards Lal-Chowk are advised to travel via the Foreshore-Hazratbal route instead of the Nishat-Boulevard Road axis to reach their respective destinations, the advisory said.

Traffic assistance points will be placed at Shalimar, Nishat, Kralsangri, Habbak Crossing and Duck Park, it read.

The traffic police department advised tourists intending to visit Mughal Gardens and other destinations.

It asked motorists to park vehicles at designated parking places only and avoid parking on the roadside. Wrongly parked vehicles will be towed. Emergencies shall be allowed to take the shortest route, the advisory said.