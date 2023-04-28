Ahead Of G20 Summit, J&K Tourism Dept Hosts 'G20 Model Summit - Youth Inception Meet'

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, is all set to host a working group meeting of tourism delegates from the G-20 nations in the last week of May. But before the actual event kickstarts, ‘G20 Model Summit - Youth Inception meet’ was organised by the department of Tourism in Srinagar at SKICC on Friday.

The event witnessed the participation of over 60 students from diverse schools, colleges and universities of the Kashmir Valley and many of them (students) were involved in this Model G20 summit to give bright young minds a taste of “how things operate on a global platform”.

The participants focused more on the tourism priority areas that include sustainable tourism practices, gender equity and women in the tourism sector.

“This meeting was a valuable platform for all of us to understand the workings of the G20 and the issues to be addressed. Jammu and Kashmir is being promoted internationally for tourism, meanwhile, we have to promote sustainability too,” said a participant, Rimsha Muzaffar.

"Jammu and Kashmir's government is organising many events before the main event and the aim is to have massive participation of people on G 20," said Secretary to the Government of J&K, Department of Tourism and Culture, Dr Abid Rasheed Shah.

"The aim is to promote tourism of Jammu and Kashmir at the global level as the maximum GDP of our place comes from the tourism sector only," he added.

“Kashmir has become a prime destination for film crews as some 200 films have been shot here in the last few years,” informs Dr Shah when actor Shah Rukh Khan was shooting in Kashmir for Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'.

“To encourage more film crews to opt for Kashmir as their favourite location, single window clearance system has been generated,” he added.

In order to attract tourists not only from India but also from outside the country, the "government has identified around 300 new tourist destinations where the infrastructure too is being upgraded," Dr Shah said.