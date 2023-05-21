Ahead Of G20 Summit, Jammu And Kashmir Gets A Refurbished Jhelum-Rajbagh Riverfront

A day ahead of the G20 Summit in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Jhelum-Rajbagh Riverfront on Saturday. The renovated riverfront is part of a makeover the Valley is getting as it hosts the Group of 20 Summit. Kashmir is playing host to the third G20 tourism working committee meeting. The Jhelum-Rajbagh Riverfront stretches for over six kilometres, between Zero Bridge to LD Hospital, and is part of Srinagar's smart city initiative. The renovation was undertaken by the department of irrigation and flood control.

Officials say the renovation was a necessary facelift for the Jhelum embankments. The renovated riverfront now contains public parks, renovated banks and silt-free bunds. There are walkways and cycling tracks on both sides, night-lighting and wifi zones. Public plazas have restrooms and seating.

Significance of the Jhelum-Rajbagh Riverfront

The Jhelum-Rajbagh Riverfront is on the route for G20 delegates visiting the city to attend the meet. Jammu and Kashmir officials say the Jhelum embankments were transformed to amplify the city's cultural heritage and consequently boost tourism. Works for a water transport system and cruise are also underway. Additionally, a library and a cafe are expected to come up on both sides of the riverfront soon.

LG Manoj Sinha counts benefits

Speaking at the event, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha said, “Jhelum Rajbagh Riverfront is a model of urban excellence and it will enhance the quality of life of the citizens, contribute to socio-economic growth and provide much needed support in developing cultural and business infrastructure. We are developing smart infrastructure that will also unlock the huge untapped potential of the river.”

“Srinagar city evolved and flourished around the water bodies, which contributed to the socio-economic growth and prosperity of the culture. However, due to neglect and degradation over the period of time, the restoration of this priceless heritage was the need of the hour and I am sure it will contribute to living standards of people and boost the local economy,” the LG added.

Inaugurated & dedicated the Jhelum Rajbagh Riverfront to the public. pic.twitter.com/D3mMKriK6l — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 20, 2023

Thanking the Prime Minister for deciding to hold the G20 event in J&K, Sinha said, “We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing J&K Union Territory with this great opportunity. The successful conduct of the G20 meeting will boost the tourism and investment flow in the UT. The world will also witness the culture and warm hospitality of Jammu & Kashmir.”