Ahead Of Gujarat Polls, BJP's Danta Candidate Makes Unusual Poll Promise Over Liquor Sale

Ahead of the Gujarat polls, a BJP candidate from Banaskantha's Danta seat made an unusual poll promise over the sale of alcohol in his constituency.

Astha Singh

Ahead of the Gujarat elections, the ruling BJP has intensified its poll campaign in the state as top leaders have been holding back-to-back rallies across constituencies. As the saffron party gears up for the two-phased elections, a shocking video of a BJP candidate's video has emerged in which he can be heard making a controversial remark during his poll campaign in Banaskantha district. 

BJP candidate's controversial remark ahead of Gujarat polls

In an attempt to woo the voters, a BJP candidate Ladhubhai Chandabhai Parghi from the Danta constituency during a public address in his regional langauge said, "Remember this, if I win, I will make sure alcohol is sold in the open not by hiding in the corners". As the leader made this promise, the people in the gathering began clapping and cheering for the leader. 

Notably, there has been a ban on the sale of liquor in Gujarat since 1960. Earlier in July 2022, more than 10 people were dead and multiple injured after the consumption of spurious liquor. The 'dry state' prohibits the sale of liquor and has only 66 government-authorised liquor shops which allow consumers with 'health permits' or 'group permits' to purchase liquor.

The Gujarat Prohibition Act, earlier known as the Bombay Prohibition Act, of 1949, empowers the police to arrest a person for purchasing, consuming or serving alcohol without a permit with punishment ranging from three months to five years in prison. It also penalises the transporting of liquor.

It is pertinent to mention that the polling for 89 seats will take place on December 1, while the election for the remaining 93 seats will be held on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, the same day as Himachal Pradesh.

