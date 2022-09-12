As Varanasi district court is set to pronounce its much-awaited verdict on the merits of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case, the petitioner Sohan Lal Arya said it is a glorious day for the Hindu community as today’s verdict would be in their favour. The petitioner claims to have provided all evidence leading toward the temple claim.

Gyanvapi mosque case petitioner Sohan Lal Arya said that the verdict will prove to be the first day of planting the foundation stone of Kashi Vishwanath.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, petitioner Sohan Lal Arya said, “The Shivling that was found earlier, is located 83 feet away from the idol of Nandi. Vyasji used to offer prayers till 1993 in one of the four basements of the Gyanvapi mosque. We found the Shivlinga made of a single black stone. All evidence favours the temple claim. We have been fighting for this since 1984, now we want the commission to investigate it.”

“This day will be remembered by the Hindu community. We have offered prayers for the ‘darshan’ of Lord Shiva in the morning. After the verdict, the people of Kashi will celebrate by ringing bells and worshipping Lord Shiva. The people of Kashi will work to awaken the Hindu society,” said the petitioner.

Hindu side will seek ASI survey if ruling comes in their favour

Meanwhile, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said, “We will seek for Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey and carbon dating of Shivling if the judgment comes in our favour.”

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said, “Today the court will deliver its judgment on the maintainability of the suit. 1991 Worship Act applies in our favour.”

The decision relates to the maintainability of five women's plea seeking permission to worship Hindu deities inside the Gyanvapi Mosque complex. The district judge will render its judgment on whether the ongoing trial seeking the right to pray is maintainable and whether the plea is based on tenable grounds.

District Judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesh last month reserved the order till September 12 after hearing concluding arguments from both sides in the communally sensitive matter.

Security has been beefed up and prohibitory orders (Section 144) have been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi ahead of the mega verdict.

Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque case

Five women had filed a plea in the district court seeking permission to conduct daily prayers at the Shringar Gauri Sthal located within the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Masjid complex. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee said the Gyanvapi mosque is a property of the Waqf board and questioned the maintainability of the plea.

The Masjid panel submitted before the court that laws such as the Places of Worship Act of 1991 and the Waqf Act specifically prohibit such pleas and thus it should not be tried. Notably, the Places of Worship Act prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for maintenance of the religious character as it existed on August 15, 1947. According to this law, no suit can be tried in courts with respect to the character of such places.

However, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain argued that Hindu idols were present on the premises long before August 1947 and therefore their plea is maintainable. Madan Mohan Yadav, another lawyer of the Hindu side, said the mosque was constructed after 'demolishing' the Shringar Gauri temple.

The case is being heard by the Varanasi district court following a Supreme Court order. Earlier, a civil court had ordered a videography survey of the mosque premises. The survey was completed on May 16 and the report was presented before the court on May 19.