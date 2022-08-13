Ahead Of Independence Day Jamia Islamia University Holds Tiranga Rally In Delhi

As the nation celebrates the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence, a Tiranga rally was organised at the Jamia Islamia University in Delhi. The Vice-chancellor of the University, Najma Akhtar led the Tiranga rally at the Jamia Islamia university on Saturday wherein along with professors, the students of the university also participated.

All the participants were seen carrying the national flag in their hands as they chanted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” in the Tiranga rally at the Jamia Islamia university in the national capital organised ahead of the independence day.

Jamia Islamia hold Tiranga rally ahead of Independence day

Speaking to Republic, V-C of Jamia Islamia Najma Akhtar said, “Jamia milia Islamia is celebrating the occasion. Everybody is having the flag and you can hear patriotic slogans coming out from the students. There are groups of students with NCC, NSS and school also, as well as general students. Practically everyone is celebrating."

Adding further she said, "It’s not every day that we have 75 years of celebration of our independence. We have been doing a lot of activities in this— quizzes, programmes, an exhibition of what happened before this freedom came to us— the horrors of independence which came before. So that the young students who are studying today may have an idea that this freedom has not come to us free of cost."

She called the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign a good initiative to celebrate Independence Day and said, “We should continue this in the next coming years.” Notably, the V-C also informed that the administration of the university also distributed the national flags to the locals as part of Har Ghar Tiranga.