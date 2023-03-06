Ahead Of Indian Summer, PM Modi Chairs Key Meet To Talk Weather, Health And Crops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level preparatory meet ahead of the oncoming Indian summers. In the meeting, the Prime Minister spoke about the Indian Meterological Department's weather forecast system and added that separate awareness material should be prepared for different stakeholders, including citizens, medical professionals, municipal and panchayat authorities and disaster response teams.

The Prime Minister also called for multimedia lecture sessions to schools to make students aware of dealing with extreme heat. He said accessible protocols must be prepared and disseminated through jingles, films and pamphlets.

An official statement from the Prime Minister's Office said PM Modi was briefed about the impact of weather on Rabi crops and the expected yield of major crops as well as the efforts underway to monitor irrigation, water supply, fodder and drinking water. The PM was also briefed on preparedness of hospitals in terms of availability and preparedness for emergencies.

IMD asks to focus on access

Prime Minister Modi asked the IMD to issue daily weather forecasts in a manner they can be conveniently interpreted and disseminated. In the meeting, it was also recommended that TV news channels, FM radio, and other such mediums could spend a few minutes explaining the daily weather forecast in such a way that persuades people to take the relevant precautions.

PM calls for detailed fire audits in hospitals

He also highlighted the need for detailed fire audits of all hospitals and mock fire drills in the hospitals by the firefighters.

"The need for a coordinated effort to deal with forest fires was also pointed out. It was discussed that systematic changes should be made to support efforts to prevent and tackle forest fires," he said.

PM Modi also directed officials to track the availability of fodder and water in the reservoirs. Food Corporation of India has also been asked to ensure that there is sufficient storage of grains in extreme weather conditions.

Along with PM Modi, the Principal Secretary to the PM, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and other officials were also present at the meeting.

