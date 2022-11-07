Ahead Of India’s Presidency, PM Modi To Unveil G20 Logo, Theme And Website On Nov 8

In a bid to reflect India’s message and overarching priorities to the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the logo, theme, and website of India’s G20 Presidency on Tuesday, November 8 via video conferencing at around 4:30 PM. Notably, G20 Presidency offers India an opportunity to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. India will assume G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency on 8th November 2022 at 4:30 PM via video conferencing: Ministry of External Affairs



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/w3xevhHkXi — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

According to Prime Minister's Office, the logo, theme, and website of the G20 Presidency would reflect India’s message and overarching priorities to the world. The Foreign policy of India, guided by the vision of the Prime Minister, has been evolving to undertake leadership roles on the global stage.

Being a premier forum for international economic cooperation, G20 represents around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. According to Prime Minister's Office, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across the Nation during the course of its G20 Presidency.

What is G20?

The Group of Twenty (G20) is a strategic multilateral platform connecting the world’s major developed and emerging economies. Notably, each year, the presidency invites guest countries to participate. Spain is invited as a permanent guest.

It is pertinent to mention that the G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union. Notably, the G20 Summit to be held next year would be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India.